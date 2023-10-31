Новыя магчымасці: здабыча каштоўных металаў з астэроідаў

Exploring Untapped Resources

As the demand for clean energy continues to rise, the need for precious metals used in modern technology, such as batteries, solar panels, and windmill parts, becomes increasingly crucial. Traditional terrestrial mining methods have come under scrutiny due to rising costs, pollution, and ecosystem disruption. However, a new frontier is emerging – mining precious metals from asteroids.

Раскрыццё патэнцыялу

Two recent economic assessments published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlight the potential of space mining. Economists from various institutions have identified the challenges and opportunities associated with mining asteroids. Research and development spending and policies governing space usage are the primary obstacles hindering the usage of space activities for economic growth. Companies tend to prioritize profitability over knowledge dissemination, leading to limited progress.

Пераадоленне бар'ераў

Furthermore, the constraints outlined in the Outer Space Treaty pose additional challenges. This international treaty prohibits companies from claiming ownership of specific orbital spaces around Earth, resulting in issues such as space wastage and space debris proliferation. Collaboration and international coordination are crucial for solving these global risks.

Sustainability and Economic Growth

On the other hand, researchers from the Colorado School of Mines and the International Monetary Fund have explored how mining in space could contribute to sustainable growth on Earth. Their assessment factored in costs associated with research and development, rocket design, construction, and equipment needed for extracting metals from asteroids.

A Wealth of Resources

Asteroids present a treasure trove of metals and materials. These celestial bodies vary in composition, ranging from volatile-rich bodies to metallic bodies with high concentrations of rare metals, including gold, silver, platinum, iron, and nickel. Certain asteroids may contain platinum-rich deposits that are significantly more abundant than those found in terrestrial mines. This valuable potential has attracted significant attention to space mining.

Lowering the Barriers

The decreasing costs of space access are fueling interest in space mining. Technological advancements, such as reusable rockets and greater computing power, have led to reduced launch prices and increased commercial involvement in space activities. Private companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX have successfully lowered the cost of rocket launches, making the concept of mining asteroids or the moon more feasible.

часта задаюць пытанні

