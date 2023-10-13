Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Паспрабуйце кальцавое сонечнае зацьменне ў Рэджайне

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Кастрычнік 13, 2023
Паспрабуйце кальцавое сонечнае зацьменне ў Рэджайне

On Saturday morning, North America will witness an annular solar eclipse, and residents of Regina have the perfect opportunity to witness this celestial event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and Earth while being at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in the sun not being completely covered.

From Regina, the sun will have a magnitude of 61 percent and a coverage of 51 percent at maximum, according to the Saskatchewan Science Centre. The eclipse is set to occur from 9:20 a.m. to 11:53 a.m. To safely observe the partial eclipse, Regina residents can visit the Saskatchewan Science Centre between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre will be present at the Science Centre, providing various types of telescopes and solar glasses for viewers to safely look at the sun. It is essential to use specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, as looking directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse can be harmful to the eyes. Alternative methods for viewing the eclipse include using a pinhole projector or an indirect viewing method.

This celestial event is truly a sight to behold, and residents of Regina are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Witness the beauty and wonder of the annular solar eclipse while ensuring your safety with proper eye protection or alternative viewing methods. It’s a chance to experience the magic of our universe firsthand.

Крыніцы:
– Saskatchewan Science Centre
– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

навука

Асістэнт пачатковай школы памёр ад інсульту з-за адсутнасці лячэння ў выхадныя

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Яшчэ больш за 100 свецячых млекакормячых, у тым ліку кошкі

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Галактыка Вір: Галактычная сустрэча

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Асістэнт пачатковай школы памёр ад інсульту з-за адсутнасці лячэння ў выхадныя

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Яшчэ больш за 100 свецячых млекакормячых, у тым ліку кошкі

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Галактыка Вір: Галактычная сустрэча

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Гукі пад нашымі нагамі: устойлівасць скалы, выяўленая праз акустычныя ўзоры

Кастрычнік 15, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары