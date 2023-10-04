Сусветная паўправадніковая прамысловасць: складаныя ланцужкі паставак і геапалітычныя меркаванні

Жыццё горада

ByГабрыэль Бота

Кастрычнік 4, 2023
The semiconductor industry is a critical component of modern electronics, serving a wide range of applications from household appliances to military equipment. Historically, the industry was dominated by the United States, but globalization and technological complexity have led to a dispersed production chain across different countries.

Key players in the semiconductor industry include companies involved in various stages of production. For example, U.S.-based Cadence Design and Synopsis control 90% of the market for electronic design automation tools, while ASML from the Netherlands is the sole supplier of equipment for advanced lithography. Taiwan and South Korea also play significant roles in the production of semiconductors, particularly in the end-market and memory chip production, respectively.

China is a major player in the global semiconductor industry as the world’s largest consumer of chips and dominant producer of electronic products. Many global chip makers have established production facilities in China to cater to its market. Additionally, China is a key supplier of rare metals required for semiconductor production.

The current global semiconductor industry is highly interdependent, with no single country able to independently produce a microchip from start to finish. However, concerns over China’s technological development and its impact on U.S. national interests have prompted stricter export control measures. As early as 2018, the U.S. imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies like ZTE for violating sanctions. These measures highlighted the reliance on U.S. technology in the production of semiconductors.

While the U.S. has taken steps to remove some Chinese companies from restriction lists, the basis of its technology policy towards China remains unchanged. The growing regional fragmentation of the semiconductor industry due to geopolitical considerations may result in supply chain disruptions and increased costs for all parties involved.

Крыніца: Няма

