Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

ISRO выконвае карэкцыю траекторыі на касмічным караблі Aditya-L1

ByРоберт Эндру

Кастрычнік 8, 2023
ISRO выконвае карэкцыю траекторыі на касмічным караблі Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

Крыніца: ISRO

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Хуткі калектыўны рух атамаў жалеза выяўлены ва ўнутраным ядры Зямлі

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Падводны вулкан утрымлівае велізарны рэзервуар вады пад узбярэжжам Новай Зеландыі

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Навукоўцы выявілі ў космасе таямнічы хуткі сіні аптычны пераходны працэс (LFBOT).

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Хуткі калектыўны рух атамаў жалеза выяўлены ва ўнутраным ядры Зямлі

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Падводны вулкан утрымлівае велізарны рэзервуар вады пад узбярэжжам Новай Зеландыі

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы выявілі ў космасе таямнічы хуткі сіні аптычны пераходны працэс (LFBOT).

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Погляд у касмічную сетку: адлюстраванне найбуйнейшых структур Сусвету

Кастрычнік 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары