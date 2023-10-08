Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Індыйская арганізацыя касмічных даследаванняў выконвае манеўр карэкцыі траекторыі сонечнай абсерваторыі Aditya-L1

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Кастрычнік 8, 2023
Індыйская арганізацыя касмічных даследаванняў выконвае манеўр карэкцыі траекторыі сонечнай абсерваторыі Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

Крыніцы:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Астрафізікі выкарыстоўваюць касмічны тэлескоп Джэймса Уэба для вывучэння няўстойлівай зоркі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
навука

Падрыхтоўка да Рымскага касмічнага тэлескопа НАСА "Нэнсі Грэйс": выкарыстанне навуковай супольнасці для максімальнага выкарыстання навуковага патэнцыялу

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Зроблены ў лабараторыі фермент прадухіляе адукацыю таксічных бялковых згусткаў пры хваробы Хантынгтана

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

навука

Астрафізікі выкарыстоўваюць касмічны тэлескоп Джэймса Уэба для вывучэння няўстойлівай зоркі

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Падрыхтоўка да Рымскага касмічнага тэлескопа НАСА "Нэнсі Грэйс": выкарыстанне навуковай супольнасці для максімальнага выкарыстання навуковага патэнцыялу

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Зроблены ў лабараторыі фермент прадухіляе адукацыю таксічных бялковых згусткаў пры хваробы Хантынгтана

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Марсаход NASA Perseverance збіраецца даследаваць геалагічны вузел на Марсе

Кастрычнік 10, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары