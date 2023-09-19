Жыццё горада

ISRO паспяхова выконвае манеўр TL1I на сваім касмічным караблі

Вікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 19, 2023
The recent completion of the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signifies a significant achievement in space exploration. The spacecraft is now on a precise trajectory towards the Sun-Earth L1 point. In about 110 days, a controlled maneuver will be performed to insert the spacecraft into orbit around L1.

ISRO has been consistently successful in transferring objects to desired celestial positions in space. The TL1I maneuver marks their fifth consecutive accomplishment in this regard. This remarkable feat further establishes India’s presence and expertise in space research and exploration.

The Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) is a point in space located between the Sun and Earth. It is one of the five Lagrangian points in the Sun-Earth system where gravitational forces between the two celestial bodies and the spacecraft can be balanced. By inserting the spacecraft into orbit around L1, ISRO will be able to study and monitor the Sun-Earth system more effectively.

The successful execution of the TL1I maneuver showcases the precision and technical capabilities of ISRO. It is a testament to the organization’s diligent planning and expertise in navigating and controlling spacecraft in the vastness of space. This achievement paves the way for further exploration and scientific advancements in the future.

Overall, ISRO’s success in transferring objects along specific trajectories to celestial destinations demonstrates their commitment to advancing space exploration. The TL1I maneuver is an important milestone in their journey towards understanding and harnessing the potential of the Sun-Earth system.

