Узор старажытнага астэроіда паспяхова прызямліўся на Зямлю

A capsule containing rocks and dust that date back 4.5 billion years has safely arrived on Earth. This remarkable sample, estimated to weigh 250 grams, was collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Scientists are eager to study these samples as they believe it will provide valuable insights into planet formation, the origin of organic compounds, and the presence of water that contributed to the development of life on Earth.

One of the significant benefits of studying this asteroid sample is the improved understanding it will provide regarding potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth in the future. By analyzing Bennu’s composition and structure, scientists can refine their knowledge of asteroid behavior and develop better strategies for planetary defense.

Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona, expressed excitement about the opportunity to delve deeper into the secrets of our solar system. He emphasized that delivering these samples to Earth is just the beginning of a new chapter in scientific discovery.

The sample capsule was safely transported to a temporary clean room shortly after landing. The team carefully disassembled the capsule and packaged its contents. The sample will be transported in its sealed canister from Utah to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where curation scientists will meticulously examine, weigh, and document the rocks and dust. Subsequently, portions of the asteroid sample will be distributed to scientists around the globe for further analysis.

This unprecedented opportunity to study a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid sample has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin of our solar system and the conditions that led to the existence of life on Earth. It represents a remarkable achievement in space exploration, showcasing the ingenuity and collaboration of the scientific community.

Крыніцы:

– Артыкул першакрыніцы

- NASA Solar System Twitter