Unexplainable, the popular podcast launched by Vox in March 2021, has reached its 100th episode, and it has become evident that there is no shortage of unanswered questions. The podcast, which delves into the unknown and explores enigmatic phenomena, has ventured into various realms, from the depths of the ocean to the vastness of the universe. Along the way, the producers and reporters of Unexplainable have discovered the true extent of the mysteries that surround us.

Mysteries come in all sizes, and Unexplainable has covered both large and small enigmas. Among the biggest mysteries is the composition of the universe itself. Despite decades of research, scientists have yet to determine what makes up the majority of matter in the universe. Dark matter, an unseen and unknown substance, continues to evade our understanding.

Another monumental question is the ultimate fate of everything. By studying the celestial bodies and the expanding universe, astronomers have come to the realization that the universe had a beginning and may eventually meet its end. The concept of the Big Bang and the understanding of the universe’s constant expansion have led to this intriguing mystery.

The origin of our moon also remains a captivating puzzle. Previous theories were challenged when astronauts returned from the moon with rocks that revealed a different story. The presence of a specific type of rock called anorthosite suggested a cataclysmic event involving intense heat and melting. The precise sequence of events is still unknown, but the possibilities are nothing short of extraordinary.

Additionally, the question of how life began on Earth continues to intrigue scientists. Through laboratory experiments that mimic the conditions of early Earth, researchers hope to unlock the secrets of life’s origins.

Unexplainable’s exploration of these mysteries and many others has shown that unanswered questions play a vital role in driving progress and sparking imagination. By searching for answers, we gain a deeper understanding of our world and our place within it. The podcast has proven that there is no shortage of fascinating mysteries waiting to be unraveled.

(Source: Vox – Unexplainable)

