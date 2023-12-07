The U.S. Space Force is gearing up for the seventh launch of its secretive X-37B space plane, in collaboration with SpaceX. Final preparations are underway for the scheduled launch of the unmanned X-37B on Sunday evening, December 10th. The space plane will take off atop a Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The X-37B, built by Boeing, is reminiscent of NASA’s old space shuttle orbiters but is significantly smaller. In fact, both X-37B vehicles can fit inside the payload bay of a single space shuttle. The two space planes have already completed six successful missions, with each mission surpassing the previous in terms of duration and complexity.

Unfortunately, many details about the X-37B missions remain undisclosed due to classified payloads. However, the Space Force has revealed that the space plane serves as a testing ground for new technologies, making it an important asset for military officials.

Interestingly, while most of the payloads are classified military equipment, the X-37B also carries civilian research cargo. One such experiment, called Seeds-2, is part of a NASA project that examines the effects of long-term exposure to space radiation on plant seeds.

The upcoming mission, labeled OTV-7 (Orbital Test Vehicle-7), will mark a significant first for the X-37B program. It will be the first time the space plane launches on a Falcon Heavy rocket. The powerful Falcon Heavy, developed by SpaceX, has already completed eight missions, including the recent launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.

As the launch window approaches, anticipation builds for the next chapter in the X-37B’s illustrious spaceflight history.