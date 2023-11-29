Curious minds have long wondered about the existence of dinosaurs in Burlington’s ancient landscape. Eager to shed light on this paleontological mystery, experts from the Royal BC Museum and the Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) have joined forces to provide answers.

On December 5th, these esteemed authorities will collaborate in a captivating live stream presentation. While bidding farewell to Sue the T-Rex, the museum’s current star exhibit, they will delve into the captivating world of dinosaurs.

Sue, a majestic Tyrannosaurus rex, has astounded visitors since June with her sheer size and impeccable preservation. Unearthed at a South Dakota excavation site in 1990, this extraordinary specimen became the focus of a highly-publicized legal battle over ownership. Eventually, Sue was auctioned off for an astonishing $8.3 million, finding her permanent habitat at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Our experts, well-versed in paleontological research, aim to address the burning questions surrounding Burlington’s dinosaur connection. Did these prehistoric giants once dominate the local terrain? And if so, what exactly was their preferred choice of sustenance?

Embrace the opportunity to unravel the secrets of Burlington’s prehistoric past as these seasoned researchers guide us through a remarkable journey into the ancient world. Be part of this extraordinary experience and let the wonders of paleontology ignite your imagination.