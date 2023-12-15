Medieval Healing Bowl Unearthed in Turkish Castle

Archaeologists in Turkey have uncovered a remarkable 800-year-old healing bowl during excavations in an ancient castle. The bowl, discovered within a terracotta water pipe at the Hasankeyf site, is believed to have been used for protection against animal bites.

The healing bowl, dating back to the 12th or 13th century, was found in a castle constructed by the Artuqid dynasty, who ruled the area for three centuries. The castle played a significant role in conflicts with the Crusaders and the Byzantine Empire during that time.

The bowl is adorned with intricate images of a dog, scorpion, snake, and a double-headed dragon. Zekai Erdal, the archaeology professor leading the excavations, explained that these images symbolize protection from animal bites. According to Erdal, drinking water from the healing bowl was believed to either prevent animal bites or cure them.

Similar healing bowls have been found across various cultures throughout history. Erdal’s research has identified 22 examples of healing bowls that still exist, mostly housed in museums or private collections. Interestingly, the concept of healing bowls extends beyond the Middle East, with Tibetan versions still utilized today.

Excavations at the Hasankeyf site have become increasingly urgent due to the construction of the Ilısu Dam, leading to flooding in parts of the area. These ongoing excavations offer valuable insights into the history and beliefs of the Artuqid dynasty and the ancient settlement.

The discovery of this healing bowl provides a fascinating glimpse into the cultural practices and beliefs of the past. As archaeologists continue to explore and uncover ancient artifacts, further understanding of ancient civilizations and their traditions will emerge.