Ən son Samsung smart saatlarını inanılmaz qiymətlərlə əldə edin!

Samsung recently unveiled its new smartwatch series, but don’t think that means the Galaxy Watch 5 from 2022 is now obsolete. In fact, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Watch 5 series with the same software found in their latest release, the Watch 6, ensuring that these older models still pack a punch. And the good news doesn’t stop there – Samsung is offering incredible discounts on these watches, making them more affordable than ever.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is its impressive battery life and fitness tracking capabilities. This smartwatch outshines its competitors in both areas, making it a top choice for fitness enthusiasts. And the best part? You can now get your hands on this cutting-edge device at a discounted price. With or without LTE, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available for a reduced price. The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity model is currently priced at $399, down from $449. If you’re interested in the LTE version, you’ll only need to pay an extra $29, as it’s now available for just $429 after a $70 price cut.

But that’s not all – Samsung is also offering discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5. You can save up to $132 on a new Galaxy Watch 5 without needing to trade in your old device. The LTE version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 is now available for an incredible price of $197.99, down from $329.99. This deal is applicable to both the Graphite and Pink Gold color options, allowing you to choose the style that suits you best.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers – whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch, Samsung has you covered. Head over to their online store now to explore all the details and make your purchase before the deal expires!

Tez-tez soruşulan suallar

1. Can I trade in my old smartwatch for additional savings?

Yes, Samsung allows you to trade in your old smartwatch and depending on its value, you can save up to an additional $155 on the Galaxy Watch 5 and $220 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

2. Are these discounts available for a limited time?

Yes, these discounts are available for a limited time only. Make sure to take advantage of them before the deal expires.

3. Is the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worth the extra cost?

If you want the added convenience of being able to use your smartwatch without being connected to your phone, the LTE version is worth considering. However, if you primarily use your smartwatch within Bluetooth range of your phone, the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity-only version will serve you just fine.