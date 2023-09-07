Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

xəbər

Tədqiqat Primat qollarının ağaclara dırmaşmaq üçün necə uyğunlaşdığını ortaya qoyur

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Tədqiqat Primat qollarının ağaclara dırmaşmaq üçün necə uyğunlaşdığını ortaya qoyur

In a recent study, scientists discovered that the anatomy of apes and early human ancestors suggests that they developed flexible shoulder and elbow joints to counteract the effects of gravity when climbing down trees. The researchers believe that this adaptation persisted as early humans moved to grassland habitats, giving them the ability to forage, hunt, and defend. The findings may provide insight into the evolutionary steps that led to humans walking upright and using their hands for fine motor skills, such as crafting and tool use. This research was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The inspiration for the study came from watching videos of chimpanzees and sooty mangabeys, which are Old World monkeys. When analyzing these videos, the researchers noticed that while both species could climb up trees with similar effort, the downward climb was different. Using software commonly used to analyze human athlete movements, they found that chimpanzees extended their shoulders and elbows above their heads to a greater degree when climbing down trees compared to the smaller monkeys.

Further analysis of skeletal samples confirmed that apes have shoulder joints shaped like a ball and socket, allowing for a greater range of motion compared to monkeys. Additionally, apes have elbow joints that open more widely. Humans and early human ancestors, such as Ardipithecus and Australopithecus, share similar shoulder and elbow anatomies with apes.

The researchers hope to conduct further studies on larger simians, such as mandrills and baboons, to corroborate their findings. Understanding how larger monkeys handle climbing down trees would provide more insights into the evolution of these adaptations.

This study offers critical information about the evolution of primates from tree-dwelling to ground-dwelling, shedding light on how our ancestors were able to navigate their way down trees in a controlled manner. It also highlights the importance of studying climbing down as much as climbing up, as both have played a significant role in shaping our ancestors’ anatomy and behavior.

Mənbə:
– [Royal Society Open Science](insert URL)
– Dartmouth College

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

xəbər

LED Təkmilləşdirmənin Qlobal Biznes Strategiyalarına Təsiri

Sep 8, 2023
xəbər

Hibrid İş Mühitində Bulud Rabitə Landşaftında Naviqasiya

Sep 8, 2023
xəbər

Süni İntellekt Polen və Ətraf Mühitin Dəyişikliklərini Təhlil Edir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Zoom, Microsoft-un Rəqabətə Qarşı Davranışı ilə bağlı Narahatlığı Artırmaq üçün Tənzimləyicilərlə Görüşdü

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Aeolus: Küləkdən qoruyan peykdən kosmos zibilinə qədər

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat 1-də Johnny Cage üçün Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin'i təqdim etdi

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

LED Təkmilləşdirmənin Qlobal Biznes Strategiyalarına Təsiri

Sep 8, 2023 0 Şərhlər