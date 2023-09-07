Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

xəbər

Mübahisə Destiny 2 Piramida Gəmilərinə Bənzərlikləri Boş Ekipaj Əsərlərini əhatə edir

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Mübahisə Destiny 2 Piramida Gəmilərinə Bənzərlikləri Boş Ekipaj Əsərlərini əhatə edir

Hutlihut Games, the developer of Void Crew, has faced backlash from the Destiny community due to similarities between the Pyramid Ships featured in the game and those in Destiny 2. One of the Senior Artists at Hutlihut acknowledged that they took inspiration from Bungie’s work.

Void Crew, an adventure space sim published by Focus Entertainment, generated excitement for its upcoming early access launch on September 7 by sharing promotional artwork. While many admired the aesthetic and visual quality of the artwork, others raised questions about the resemblance between one of the ships and those in Destiny 2.

In response to the criticism, Kristoffer Nissen, the 3D Senior Artist at Hutlihut, addressed the accusations in the official Void Crew Discord. Nissen admitted that there was indeed inspiration drawn from Destiny, stating that the Hollow’s design language incorporated elements such as lifeless geometric shapes, machinery, and insect-like details.

However, Nissen also clarified that the design process involved the creation of design documents and ideas for the enemies in the game. The intention was to have a variety of enemy types, including low, mid, and high-tier enemies, with differentiation in sizes and other characteristics.

Despite defending the artistic choices, Nissen acknowledged that Hutlihut may need to reconsider some of the artwork to ensure it stands out more clearly compared to Destiny 2.

This controversy is not unique to Hutlihut Games, as Bungie itself has faced accusations of copying. In the past, an iconic cutscene revealing the origin of The Witness in Destiny 2 drew criticism for using a fan’s artwork without permission. Bungie later apologized, credited the artist, and provided compensation.

In conclusion, the similarities between the Pyramid Ships in Void Crew and Destiny 2 have sparked controversy within the gaming community. Hutlihut Games has acknowledged drawing inspiration from Destiny but also emphasized the unique elements in their game’s design. It remains to be seen how the company will address this issue moving forward.

Mənbə:
– Article: Kurt Perry, Published: 2023-09-07, Updated: 2023-09-07
– Void Crew (Discord)

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

xəbər

World of Warcraft-da Night Elf Heritage Quest Xəttini necə tamamlamaq olar

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
xəbər

Qoşulmanın Gələcəyi: 5-ci ildən etibarən Ağıllı Cihaz Tədqiqatında ən yaxşı 2021 irəliləyiş

Sep 8, 2023
xəbər

Qapalı GMC Canyon AT4 Kolorado Gəzinti Yolunda ilişib tapıldı

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Danimarka Lüks Pərakəndə Satıcı Sorunsuz Alış-veriş Təcrübəsi üçün Sifariş İdarəetməsini Təkmilləşdirir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Deity, THEOS Rəqəmsal Simsiz Mikrofon Sistemi üçün Əməliyyat Tezliklərini Nəşr edir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

İnvestorlar Çinin iPhone-lardakı məhdudiyyətlərindən və Dolların canlanmasından narahatdırlar

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Astronomlar Böyük Partlayışdan əvvəlki nəhəng “Qalaktikalar qabarcığını” kəşf edirlər

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər