Vivo-dan yeni TWS Air2 qulaqlıqları: Səs mükəmməlliyini və təkmilləşdirilmiş əlaqəni nümayiş etdirir

vivo, the renowned tech giant, has recently introduced its latest addition to the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup – the vivo TWS Air2. Taking inspiration from its predecessor, the TWS Air, this innovative model brings forth several enhancements that are set to redefine your audio experience. From a remarkable battery life to superior audio performance and seamless connectivity, the TWS Air2 sets new industry standards.

Powered by advanced 14.2 mm drivers, these earbuds offer unparalleled sound clarity. Equipped with DeepX 3.0 stereo sound and cutting-edge 3D spatial audio technology, listening to music or immersing yourself in your favorite podcasts becomes an extraordinary experience. The TWS Air2 ensures that every beat and note come to life, providing an unmatched level of audio fidelity and an immersive 3D soundstage.

The TWS Air2 stands out with its Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the latest wireless connectivity standard dominating the market. With this advanced feature, the earbuds support SBC, AAC, and LC3 audio codecs, transcending the boundaries of traditional audio formats. Moreover, the TWS Air2 boasts an improved low-latency mode, minimizing delays to an impressive 55 milliseconds. This allows for a seamless audio experience without any noticeable lag.

Utilizing a semi-in-ear design, the TWS Air2 prioritizes comfort while sacrificing the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and silicone tips. Although ANC and passive noise cancellation are absent from the design, this unique approach serves individuals who struggle to find the perfect fit with in-ear earbuds.

One of the standout features of the TWS Air2 is its exceptional battery life. The earbuds, when used with the accompanying charging case, offer an impressive 30 hours of playtime. Additionally, the IP54 dust and water-resistant rating ensures worry-free usage during outdoor activities, making these earbuds the perfect companion for your active lifestyle.

While the vivo TWS Air2 is currently available for purchase in China, there is no official confirmation about its global availability. Rest assured, we will keep you updated as soon as vivo announces any plans for international launch.

Tez-tez verilən suallar (FAQ):

Q: What audio codecs are supported by the vivo TWS Air2?

A: The vivo TWS Air2 supports SBC, AAC, and LC3 audio codecs.

Q: Does the TWS Air2 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A: No, the TWS Air2 does not feature Active Noise Cancellation.

Q: How much playtime can I expect from the TWS Air2?

A: With the charging case, the TWS Air2 provides up to 30 hours of playtime.

Q: Is the TWS Air2 water-resistant?

A: Yes, the TWS Air2 has an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating.