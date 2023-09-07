Tranya Nova: Aktiv səs-küyü ləğv edən qulaqlıqlar üçün büdcəyə uyğun seçim

The Tranya brand is well-known in the industry for its high-quality sports earbuds and smartwatches. Now, they have added the Tranya Nova to their lineup, a pair of entry-level active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds. In this review, we will take a closer look at the design, features, and performance of the Nova earbuds.

First, let’s talk about the design. The Nova earbuds come in a sleek midnight blue color that exudes elegance. The glossy finish on the charging case adds to its premium look. The case is designed for one-handed operation, making it convenient to use. It is also worth mentioning the IPX5 water resistance, which makes these earbuds suitable for various activities.

Moving on to the features, the Nova earbuds are equipped with the CC3072 system, offering Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. One notable feature is the multipoint connectivity, which allows you to connect two devices simultaneously. Additionally, they feature Qualcomm aptX Adaptive for high-quality audio and a gaming mode with low latency.

The user-friendly Tranya app enhances the overall experience by providing features such as battery life monitoring for the earbuds and charging case, customizable equalizer settings, and control customization for each earbud.

In terms of performance, the Nova earbuds impress with nine hours of playback time, and the charging case provides an additional three full charges, totaling 36 hours of runtime. Charging is quick, taking less than an hour for both the earbuds and the case. Wireless charging is also supported, which is always a welcome feature.

When it comes to noise cancellation, the Nova earbuds reduce low-frequency background noises like traffic by 43 decibels. They also effectively suppress middle-frequency sounds, such as cafe chatter. High-frequency disturbances, like screeching sounds, are smoothed out, ensuring a comfortable listening experience.

Audio quality is another strong suit of the Nova earbuds. With a 12 mm composite dynamic driver, they deliver impressive audio quality. The bass is powerful yet controlled, providing a satisfying listening experience. The mids offer clarity and warmth but could benefit from more brightness. High frequencies are clear and energetic without overshadowing other frequency ranges.

In conclusion, the Tranya Nova True Wireless Earbuds offer a compelling package for users seeking budget-friendly active noise-cancelling earbuds. Their impressive connectivity, user-friendly app, and solid performance make them a solid choice for those who value both quality and affordability.

