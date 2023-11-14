Yeni və Eleqant Doldurma Həlli: Courant Mag:2

Upgrade your nightstand with the elegant and versatile Courant Mag:2 charging stand. Designed to be a 2-in-1 charging solution, it stands out from the crowd with its premium builds and innovative features. Available in either linen or leather, the Mag:2 offers a sleek and sophisticated design that seamlessly blends with any decor.

Featuring a 7.5W MagSafe charger for iPhones, the Mag:2 provides a convenient and hassle-free way to charge your device. The secondary pad below is equipped with a minimalist wireframe build and a 5W Qi charger, perfect for powering up AirPods and other wireless charging-compatible devices.

Not only does the Mag:2 excel in functionality, but it also adds a touch of style to your space. With its custom-made Italian designer leather, durable zinc alloy frame, and braided nylon cable, this charger seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with elegance.

Whether you need to make calls, FaceTime, watch videos, or follow recipes, the Mag:2’s stand is designed to provide a hands-free viewing experience. Simply snap your MagSafe iPhone horizontally or vertically to the charger for easy viewing and use.

Looking for more versatile options? Courant offers a range of flat chargers perfect for keeping by the door to store your keys and other everyday carry accessories while charging your iPhone. And the best part? Everything is currently on sale, with prices reduced by 15% – the best discounts we’ve seen in months.

Upgrade your charging setup with Courant’s Mag:2 and experience the perfect blend of style, functionality, and convenience.

Tez-tez verilən suallar (FAQ)

Can I charge my AirPods with the Courant Mag:2 charger?

Yes, the Mag:2 features a 5W Qi charger that can power up AirPods and other wireless charging-compatible devices.

Does the Courant Mag:2 support both horizontal and vertical charging?

Absolutely! The Mag:2’s stand allows for both horizontal and vertical charging, making it perfect for various activities such as video calls, FaceTime, watching videos, and following recipes.

Are there other options available from Courant?

Yes, Courant offers a range of flat chargers that are perfect for storing everyday carry accessories while charging your iPhone. These chargers also come with a 15% discount, making it the ideal time to grab one.

Where can I purchase the Courant Mag:2 charger?

You can find the Courant Mag:2 charger on sale at Amazon. Simply visit their website to explore the different styles and models available.