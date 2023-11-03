Mükəmməl Android-i tapmaq: Pixel 8 Pro və Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

When it comes to finding the perfect Android smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are two powerhouses that stand out. While the Pixel is Google’s flagship device, the Galaxy has its own dedicated group of fans. Let’s dive into a head-to-head comparison to help you decide which one is best for you.

Size Matters

In terms of size, the Pixel 8 Pro remains relatively unchanged from its predecessor, making it slightly smaller than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy is taller and wider due to its blockier design, making it feel larger in hand. It’s also slightly heavier, which may be a factor to consider.

Dizayn və davamlılıq

Both phones feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back panels, aluminum frames with a glossy finish, and frosted rear panels. They can both withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters. However, they differ in their fingerprint readers. The Pixel 8 Pro uses an optical reader while the Galaxy S23 Ultra features an ultrasonic reader, which is faster and doesn’t require a light source to read your fingerprint.

Color Options

The Pixel 8 Pro offers three color options, with the Bay colorway being particularly appealing. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra spoils consumers with a choice of eight different colors, giving it an edge in terms of variety.

Mükəmməlliyi göstərin

Both phones boast impressive displays, but the Pixel 8 Pro’s Super Actua display takes the lead. It offers a brightness of 954nits in manual mode, surpassing the Galaxy’s 831nits. Additionally, the Pixel has a more adaptive refresh rate, while the Galaxy’s behavior in this regard is less transparent.

Batareya və doldurma

Although the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S23 Ultra have similar battery capacities and high-resolution displays, the Galaxy tends to deliver better battery life overall. The Galaxy also wins in terms of fast charging, with a 45W rating compared to the Pixel’s 30W. Charging the Galaxy from 0% to 100% takes under an hour, while the Pixel requires 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Dinamik Keyfiyyəti

Both phones have similar speaker setups and deliver balanced audio across the frequency range. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra edges out the Pixel 8 Pro in terms of loudness, scoring “Very Good” compared to the Pixel’s “Good” score.

Performans və Saxlama

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the Pixel 8 Pro features Google’s in-house-designed Tensor G3 chipset. The Galaxy offers a base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at 128GB of storage but boasts 12GB of RAM across all models.

In benchmark scores, both phones perform admirably, but it ultimately comes down to personal preference and specific requirements.

FAQ

1. Which phone has a better display?

The Pixel 8 Pro has a more impressive display with higher brightness levels compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

2. Which phone has better battery life?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra generally offers better battery life compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

3. Does the Pixel 8 Pro support wireless charging?

Yes, the Pixel 8 Pro supports wireless charging up to 23W with the Google Pixel Stand.

4. Which phone has better speakers?

While both phones deliver balanced audio, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has slightly louder speakers compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

5. Which phone has better performance?

Both phones perform well, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip while the Pixel 8 Pro utilizes Google’s in-house-designed Tensor G3 chipset. The choice ultimately depends on personal preference and specific needs.