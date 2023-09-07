Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Yeni kəşf edilmiş kosmik partlayış istənilən supernovadan daha parlaqdır

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Astronomers at Queen’s University Belfast have made an astonishing discovery of a type of cosmic explosion that surpasses the brightness of nearly every supernova ever observed. This rare and dazzling event, known as AT2022aedm, is believed to have occurred when a black hole collided with a star. The blast was first detected by the Atlas network of robotic telescopes in Hawaii, Chile, and South Africa.

Upon further investigation using the New Technology Telescope in Chile, the researchers found that AT2022aedm differed from any known supernova and had a considerably shorter duration. Dr. Matt Nicholl from Queen’s described it as “one of the brightest we’ve ever seen” and noted its rapid fade, which was unlike the prolonged luminosity of typical supernovae.

The team of astronomers has been on the hunt for the most powerful cosmic explosions for over a decade. Dr. Shubham Srivastav, also from Queen’s, highlighted the surprise location of the explosion in a massive red galaxy two billion light years away. Such galaxies are not expected to have stars large enough to cause supernovae.

Historical data revealed only two other cosmic events with similar characteristics, identified by the ROTSE and ZTF surveys in 2009 and 2020. Because of the novelty of this discovery, the research team has named this new class of cosmic explosions “Luminous Fast Coolers” (LFCs) due to their incredible brightness and quick fading.

The discovery of AT2022aedm has generated excitement among scientists and presented opportunities for further exploration. Dr. Nicholl emphasized that the collected data rules out the possibility of another supernova and suggests a black hole colliding with a star as the most plausible explanation. The identification of more LFCs, particularly in closer galaxies, will provide a means to test this theory and expand our understanding of these extraordinary cosmic events.

