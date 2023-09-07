Polaroid I-2: Əl ilə idarə olunan yüksək səviyyəli ani kamera

The Polaroid I-2 is a new high-end instant camera that offers built-in manual controls and is said to produce sharper photos than previous models. Priced at $599.99, it is the most capable instant camera released by Polaroid so far.

One of the standout features of the I-2 is its three-element autofocusing lens. This lens is designed to deliver sharper images compared to other instant cameras from Polaroid. Additionally, the camera is equipped with a lidar sensor, which helps automatically adjust the lens based on the distance to the subject, even in low-light conditions. This feature ensures more accurate focus and enhances the overall image quality.

Polaroid has also addressed a common issue with their instant cameras – the lack of clarity in comparison to their Fujifilm counterparts, especially in low-light situations. While the vintage and artsy vibe of Polaroid’s photos has its charm, it may not always be desirable. The new lens in the I-2 aims to tackle this problem, allowing users to capture clear and true-to-life shots.

Another notable addition to the I-2 is the inclusion of a small external display and controls. This enables users to manually adjust settings such as shutter speed, aperture, brightness, and shooting modes directly from the camera itself. Previously, similar adjustments could only be made through a companion app on a smartphone.

The Polaroid I-2 is compatible with i-Type, 600, and SX-70 film, offering users a wide variety of film options to choose from. Additionally, the camera features Bluetooth support and can be controlled remotely through a dedicated app.

While the image quality of the I-2 surpasses that of the Polaroid Now Plus, it is worth noting that the initial setup and operation of the camera can be challenging. Users may need some photography knowledge and patience to fully maximize its capabilities. Furthermore, the cost of Polaroid prints, which can be approximately $2 each, can quickly add up.

In conclusion, the Polaroid I-2 is a bulky but feature-rich instant camera that caters to those who value manual control and improved image sharpness. Its compatibility with different film types and the ability to adjust settings directly on the camera make it a viable option for photography enthusiasts. However, it is important to consider the learning curve and the associated cost when considering the purchase of this high-end instant camera.

– Sheena Vasani, writer at Inside, covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news.