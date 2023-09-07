Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Nişimura adlı kometa bu həftə sonu çılpaq gözlə görünə bilər

Sep 7, 2023
A newly discovered comet named Nishimura has the potential to be visible to the naked eye this weekend, providing stargazers with a rare opportunity to observe a celestial visitor. The comet was first spotted by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11th and is named in his honor.

Unlike most comets, which are discovered long before they reach peak visibility, Nishimura has quickly become visible after its discovery. It has an orbital period of 437 years, spending most of its time in the outer reaches of the solar system. When comets approach the sun, the heat causes the ice core to turn into dust and gas, creating a long tail that reflects the sun’s light.

Nishimura, also known as C/2023 P1, will pass closest to the sun on September 17th, reaching a distance of 33 million kilometers (20 million miles). It will then safely pass by Earth at a distance of 125 million kilometers (77 million miles).

For the best chance of observing the comet, stargazers should look towards the northeastern sky before sunrise, particularly in the northern hemisphere. A clear and pollution-free sky will provide optimal viewing conditions. Those with small binoculars will have a good chance of enjoying the spectacle, and if conditions are favorable, it may even be visible to the naked eye.

According to astrophysicist Nicolas Biver, the comet’s tail appears greenish in color due to a higher concentration of gas than dust. This distinction adds to the visual interest of observing Nishimura.

The discovery of Nishimura offers a unique opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and curious individuals to witness a celestial event that only occurs once every few centuries. It reminds us of the vastness and beauty of the universe.

