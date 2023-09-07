An Enigmatic Explosion in the Sky: Luminous Fast Coolers Discovered

Astronomers have made a perplexing discovery in the night sky—a remarkably bright explosion that defies classification as a traditional supernova. This extraordinary event, named AT2022aedm or Adam, is unlike any other supernova observed before. Referred to as “luminous fast coolers,” or LFCs, by researchers, these objects exhibit an unprecedented level of brightness followed by an unusually rapid fade.

Led by Matt Nicholl from Queen’s University Belfast, a team of scientists detected Adam using the ATLAS network of telescopes based in Hawaii, Chile, and South Africa. Subsequently, other observatories across the world were employed to gather additional measurements of the phenomenon. Astonishingly, within a span of nine days, Adam, situated near the outskirts of an older star-populated galaxy, became hundreds of billions of times brighter than the sun. However, its luminosity diminished significantly within a month, defying the typical fade pattern of a supernova.

Nicholl explains, “It’s a combination of properties that don’t match any known kind of object we’ve seen before. We’ve seen really bright supernovae before and we’ve seen supernovae that fade really quickly, and we’ve seen supernovae in old galaxies, but never all three at the same time.”

The unique characteristics of Adam’s host galaxy, lacking young, massive stars prone to supernovae, lead researchers to discard that as a cause. The absence of a central supermassive black hole also rules out any association between Adam and galactic processes. Additionally, the brightness exhibited by Adam surpasses what could be attributed to a collision between two stars.

Consequently, the prevailing theory is that Adam’s origin stems from a rare occurrence—a medium-sized black hole tearing apart and devouring a star. This stellar disruption would explain the sudden increase in luminosity. Intermediate-mass black holes are known to be voracious, accounting for the rapid dimming after the feeding frenzy.

Nicholl acknowledges, “That’s the hardest one to rule out, so it’s really the biggest option left standing now.” However, this explanation does not align perfectly with observations, as the shredding process should have generated X-rays, which were predominantly absent in the case of Adam. The lack of X-ray emissions constitutes a major obstacle in comprehending the nature of this enigmatic explosion.

Despite the remaining mysteries surrounding this extraordinary event, the discovery of luminous fast coolers such as Adam opens up new avenues of exploration in the realm of stellar explosions and challenges current understandings of supernovae.

Mənbə:

– Title: An Enigmatic Explosion in the Sky: Luminous Fast Coolers Discovered

– Author: [Author]

– Publication: [Publication Name]

– Date: [Publication Date]

Note: The sources have been mentioned here for the purpose of demonstration, but URLs should not be included when writing the article.