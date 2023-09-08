Şəhər həyatı

NBA 2K24 Nailiyyətlər və Kuboklar: Özünüzü Məhkəmədə sübut etmək üçün ən yaxşı bələdçi

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
With the release of NBA 2K24, players are ready to tackle a brand new set of Achievements and Trophies to showcase their skills on the virtual court. This year’s installment offers 45 challenges that cover a range of goals and objectives.

From conquering the GOAT List to making progress in the WNBA, completionists will have plenty to keep them engaged. The Achievements and Trophies in NBA 2K24 are designed to push gamers to their limits and provide a rewarding experience.

Some notable challenges include defeating all 8 boss characters at Sunset Park and The Point, winning the streetball tournament at The Yard, and achieving 3 stars on all 4 family flashback games. Players can also activate a GOAT Skill for the first time, unlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all 4 categories, and reach different tiers on the GOAT List.

Other achievements involve breaking records in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, or three-pointers, winning Rookie of the Year, MVP, Finals MVP, and the Championship in the same season, and surpassing legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan in accomplishments.

In addition, NBA 2K24 introduces challenges specific to the WNBA, such as winning a game in The W, reaching the highest progression tier, and excelling in all pillars of The W. The game also features various MyTEAM tasks, including applying a Diamond Shoe Card, creating a Diamond Shoe in the MT Shoe Lab, and completing collections.

Players can demonstrate their shooting expertise by making perfect release shots and winning games by significant margins. They can also showcase their skills in areas like three-point shooting, turnovers, rebounds, blocks, and assists to outperform their opponents.

NBA 2K24 offers a rich array of content and challenges for players to explore and conquer. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or new to the franchise, this year’s Achievements and Trophies will provide a thrilling and competitive experience on the virtual basketball court.

