Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

xəbər

Meqan Foks Mortal Kombat 1-ə Nitara rolunda qoşulur

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 7, 2023
Meqan Foks Mortal Kombat 1-ə Nitara rolunda qoşulur

Megan Fox has been announced as a new addition to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 video game, lending her voice and likeness to the character Nitara, a vampire woman. This casting decision comes after the controversial choice of having Ronda Rousey play Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

Nitara is not a well-known character in the Mortal Kombat franchise, making her a less risky choice for a celebrity voice actor. This mirrors the lesson learned from the reception of Ronda Rousey’s portrayal of Sonya Blade. The developers seem to be aware that the success of the game does not hinge on having a famous actor voice every character.

In an announcement video, Megan Fox expresses her excitement about the role while wearing a distinctive pink hat. She promises to bring a fierce and violent performance to the character, showcasing her ability to “steal Datusha and kill you with it.” Despite the unusual video, fans are optimistic about Fox’s portrayal of Nitara.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a prequel, sequel, and reboot of the Mortal Kombat series. It is set to be released on September 19 across various gaming platforms. With Megan Fox’s involvement, the game is taking on an exciting new dimension, attracting fans of both the franchise and the actress.

Mənbə:
– IGN: [SOURCE]
– [SOURCE]

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

xəbər

Asteroid Crashed by NASA’s Dart Mission Behaving Strangely

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
xəbər

Texnologiya e-ticarət vasitəsilə İdman Pərakəndə Mənzərəsini necə dəyişdirir

Sep 8, 2023
xəbər

VSaaS LAMEA-da İnternet Xidmətlərində necə inqilab edir

Sep 8, 2023

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Apple Set to Announce New iPhone Models at “Wonderlust” Keynote

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Fragmented Sleep Linked to Reduced Emotion Control

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Asteroid Crashed by NASA’s Dart Mission Behaving Strangely

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Texnologiya e-ticarət vasitəsilə İdman Pərakəndə Mənzərəsini necə dəyişdirir

Sep 8, 2023 0 Şərhlər