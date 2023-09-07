League of Legends Patch 13.18: Nerfs to Jarvan IV və Tryndamere, Briarın təqdimatı

The upcoming Patch 13.18 for League of Legends is set to bring significant balance changes to the game. Two powerful champions, Jarvan IV and Tryndamere, will receive nerfs to address their recent surge in power. Additionally, the patch will introduce a new champion called Briar, a Noxian Vampire.

Patch 13.18 is scheduled to go live on September 13, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Oceanic servers will be the first to receive the update, with other servers gradually following throughout the day. Players should expect a few hours of downtime during the patching process, and matchmaking queues will be disabled approximately three hours prior to the update.

Jarvan IV and Tryndamere have been dominating the game due to recent buffs that have made them extremely strong. In response, Riot has decided to nerf them in order to bring them more in line with the rest of the champion roster.

The standout feature of Patch 13.18 is the introduction of the new champion, Briar. This Noxian Vampire boasts powerful healing abilities and is relentlessly focused on hunting down her prey. While she may appear to be a straightforward champion, players are eager to see the creative strategies and plays that will emerge through her unique kit.

In addition to the champion changes, Patch 13.18 includes a number of adjustments to various champions’ abilities. For example, Bard’s passive, Traveler’s Call, sees an increase in movement speed duration and the number of stacks. Briar’s release is also mentioned in the patch notes.

Several items in the game are also being altered in Patch 13.18. Notably, Crown of the Shattered Queen will receive an increase in ability power, while its damage reduction will be reduced. The Linger duration of the item will be extended as well. Spear of Shojin will see a reduction in attack damage, and Statikk Shiv will have a decrease in minion damage but an increase in attack damage.

League of Legends players can anticipate exciting changes with Patch 13.18, as both balance adjustments and the addition of a new champion will bring fresh dynamics to the game.

