Intel 6-cı Nəsil Xeon Ölçəklənən “Sapphire Rapids” prosessorlarını nümayiş etdirir

Sep 7, 2023
Intel recently unveiled its 6th Generation Xeon Scalable ‘Sapphire Rapids’ processors as part of a demonstration of its advanced packaging capabilities. These multi-tile datacenter CPUs are expected to be available in the first half of 2024, and Intel is currently sampling them with its customers. The hardware leaker @Yuuki_AnS has also revealed some specifications of the ES1 samples of these processors.

The 6th Generation Xeon Scalable ‘Granite Rapids’ processor from Intel features a disaggregated design with five chiplets. Three of these chiplets carry Performance cores with 2MB of L2 cache, 4MB of L3 cache, four DDR5 interfaces, and two high-speed input/output (HSIO) tiles. The most advanced Granite Rapids CPUs are projected to have 12 DDR5 memory channels supporting DDR5-6400 and MCR DIMMs, 136 PCIe Gen5 lanes with CXL 2.0 support, and up to six UPI links.

While the exact core count of the Granite Rapids CPUs has not been officially disclosed by Intel, the leaked ES1 samples with an eight-channel memory subsystem suggest that each tile could have either 28 or 30 cores, with two cores disabled for redundancy. It is anticipated that production Granite Rapids CPUs could have 84-90 cores. The operating frequency of these cores ranges from 1.10 GHz to 2.70 GHz, although these are engineering samples and not representative of final production CPUs.

The compute chiplets of the Granite Rapids CPUs are manufactured using Intel 3 (3nm-class) process technology, while the HSIO chiplets are fabbed on a 7nm-class production node. The positioning of the chiplets within the package shows the two HSIO dies on the top and bottom, with the compute dies in the middle. The interconnection between these chiplets is achieved using an unspecified number of EMIB (Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge) links embedded in the substrate.

The Granite Rapids platform from Intel supports from one to eight sockets in a single server, although currently only one 8S-capable CPU is being sampled. Overall, Intel’s 6th Generation Xeon Scalable processors offer advanced performance and features, and their arrival in the market in 2024 is eagerly anticipated.

Mənbə:
– Intel
– @Yuuki_AnS Twitter account

