Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

xəbər

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight-ın Tez-tez Məzmun Yeniləmələri Oyun Dəyişdirir

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight-ın Tez-tez Məzmun Yeniləmələri Oyun Dəyişdirir

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, has revolutionized the game with its frequent and fast content updates. In contrast to the previous expansion, Shadowlands, which had limited updates and restrictions for players, Dragonflight allows players to play the game how they want and introduces new content regularly.

Blizzard’s approach to Dragonflight was influenced by lessons learned from player feedback and internal data. The game’s director, Ion Hazzikostas, and executive producer, Holly Longdale, stated that the expansion has changed the way World of Warcraft operates as a live-service game.

One of the significant changes is the 2023 content roadmap, which promised new updates every eight weeks. Blizzard has delivered on this promise, with the recent release of patch 10.1.7, introducing new story quests, Heritage Armor quests, and a public event. The faster content cadence has resulted in higher subscriber retention compared to previous expansions, according to Activision Blizzard’s recent earnings report.

Longdale described the frequent content updates as an “experiment” that Blizzard had confidence in, and the results have been staggering. The plan is to continue the eight-week update schedule in the future, as the WoW team has expanded to ensure there are always new things to discover.

The more frequent updates also allow for cohesive storytelling, with the ability to tell engaging stories that span multiple updates. This is a significant shift for World of Warcraft, which has sometimes struggled with long periods of limited content. The game has undergone reinvention, trying new features like the Trading Post, which rewards players for playing the game.

While there has been some controversy surrounding the addition of a specific currency, Trader’s Tender, to select shop bundles, Blizzard sees it as an experiment to cater to players who may not have the time to earn the currency through in-game activities.

Overall, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has breathed new life into the game with its frequent updates, cohesive storytelling, and player-focused features. The MMO feels like it is on a new trajectory, thanks to the lessons learned and the dedication of the development team.

Mənbə:

– GameSpot: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s update cadence has been a game-changer
– Activision Blizzard’s Quarterly Earnings Report.

By Mamfo Brescia

Oxşar Post

xəbər

Kot-d'İvuarda Telekommunikasiyanın Artımını Tədqiq etmək: Əsas Trendlər və İmkanlar

Sep 7, 2023
xəbər

Şəbəkə Performansında inqilab: Qlobal RF Test Avadanlıqları Telekommunikasiya Sənayesini Necə Dönüşürür

Sep 7, 2023
xəbər

İnqilabçı Sənayelər: Qlobal Kompüter İnteqrasiya İstehsalının Gələcəyi

Sep 7, 2023

Darıxdın

Elm

Astrofotoqraflar Nişimura kometasının heyrətamiz şəkillərini çəkirlər

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Android-in Sentyabr 2023 Yeniləmələri PIN-lər üçün Təkmilləşdirilmiş FIDO2 Dəstəyi gətirir

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Ukraynada Müharibə Yaralı Xəstələrdə Antibiotik Müqavimətinin Həyəcanlı Səviyyələri aşkar edilib

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Microsoft, AI Kopilot Xidmətlərinin İstifadəçilərinə Hüquqi Müdafiə Təklif edir

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər