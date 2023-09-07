In a recent mishap, Destiny 2 developers Bungie accidentally forgot to disable Sparrows in the game’s Iron Banner mode, leading to a wave of Guardian roadkill within the PvP arena. Iron Banner, a limited-time competitive mode, allows players to compete against each other for special weapons and armor. However, this time around, Bungie unintentionally enabled Sparrows, Guardian’s form of transport, in the mode.

Sparrows in Destiny 2 are vehicles that allow players to swiftly traverse patrol zones and even deal damage to enemies if they ram into them at high speeds. Unfortunately, this meant that in Iron Banner, players could use their Sparrows to one-shot fellow Guardians, making for some chaotic and unexpected encounters.

While Destiny 2 is primarily known for its PvE activities, PvP plays an important role in the game’s overall experience. Iron Banner is one of the events that Bungie periodically introduces to highlight the PvP mode. With the accidental inclusion of Sparrows in Iron Banner, the already intense PvP battles became even more chaotic as players utilized their vehicles as deadly weapons.

There is a strong skill-based PvP community within Destiny 2, and Iron Banner is a chance for players to showcase their gunplay and ability usage. However, the presence of Sparrows allowed for a new dynamic where players could utilize stray vehicles to quickly dispatch their opponents.

Bungie promptly addressed the issue and disabled Sparrows in Iron Banner mode after realizing the oversight. Players can now expect to engage in gunfights without the threat of being unexpectedly run over.

– Liam Ho, “Bungie Accidentally Enables Iron Banner with a Twist”, September 7, 2023, GamingRadar