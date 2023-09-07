Fujifilm DUVO 24-300mm portativ PL montajlı böyütmə obyektivini təqdim edir

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the DUVO 24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens, a versatile lens designed for large-image sensors. The lens delivers excellent shallow depth-of-field and beautiful bokeh, providing filmmakers with the desired cinematic look. It is expected to be released in the U.S. market in spring 2024.

The DUVO 24-300mm lens complements Fujifilm’s DUVO Series lens lineup, offering a 12.5x zoom and a focal range frequently used in film production. With the built-in expander, the focal length can be shifted by 1.5 times, allowing for the capture of distant subjects. The lens is compact and lightweight, making it suitable for various types of live production.

According to Stosh Durbacz, the national sales manager at Fujifilm, the DUVO 24-300mm lens provides handheld positions in live production with the opportunity to achieve the classic Fujifilm cinema look. The lens is designed to deliver a shallow depth-of-field, bringing immersive cinematic experiences to viewers. It offers directors the desired cinematic look from almost any position.

In today’s broadcast environments, large-image sensors are being used more frequently to achieve immersive cinematic expressions. Cinema lenses, however, have a smaller zoom magnification ratio compared to broadcast lenses and often require specialized focus operations. The DUVO 24-300mm lens addresses these challenges by providing high mobility and portability for cinematic coverage of live sporting events, music concerts, documentaries, and wildlife cinematography.

The DUVO 24-300mm lens supports cameras with Super 35mm sensors and sensors equivalent to full frame. It creates cinema-quality imagery with beautiful bokeh, thanks to its large-diameter aspherical elements and Super-ED lenses. The lens has a maximum aperture of T2.9, enabling low-light filming. It also allows for out-of-focus areas to naturally fall into the background, enhancing the cinematic look.

The lens supports multi-camera operations and can be connected to a third-party wireless lens controller for remote control of focus, aperture, and zoom. It features Breathing Compensation Technology to correct focus breathing and Remote Back Focus for precise adjustment of the flange focal distance. It is also compatible with the ZEISS eXtended Data system for recording lens metadata.

The DUVO 24-300mm lens is expected to be available in the U.S. market in spring 2024. It will be previewed at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam.

1. Fujifilm North America Corporation

2. Fujinon.com/duvo