Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

xəbər

Kinematoqrafiya üçün Duvo 24-300mm obyektivini təqdim edirik

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 8, 2023
Kinematoqrafiya üçün Duvo 24-300mm obyektivini təqdim edirik

The new Duvo 24-300mm lens offers dual format support for both Super 35mm and full-frame sensors. With a 1.5x expander engaged, this lens is designed to bring shallow depth of field and bokeh, providing a cinematic look even when using ENG-type cameras for sports and live events.

Unlike cinema lenses optimized for scripted productions, the Duvo 24-300mm lens offers a larger zoom magnification ratio, making it ideal for capturing dynamic shots during sports events, concerts, documentaries, and wildlife cinematography. Its compact size, lightweight build, and portability contribute to high mobility, allowing cinematographers to capture stunning footage in various settings.

In March of this year, Fujifilm introduced the FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (Duvo 25-1000), also known as the “Duvo Box.” This box-type broadcast zoom lens, optimized for the PL mount Super 35, further expanded the capabilities of the Duvo Series lens lineup.

Key features of the Duvo 24-300mm lens include its compatibility with the Super 35mm sensor and the ability to support a sensor equivalent to full frame by engaging the built-in expander. When mounted on a camera equipped with a full-frame sensor, the lens delivers optimal optical performance while maintaining the same angle of view as when used on a Super 35mm sensor camera.

Fujifilm plans to release the Duvo 24-300mm lens in the U.S. market in spring 2024, providing cinematographers with a versatile tool for capturing exceptional cinematic coverage.

(Source: Erik Naso, Emmy award-winning DP and filmmaker)

Təriflər:
– Super 35mm: A motion picture camera film format that uses single perf film with a frame size of 24x14mm. It is often used in high-end digital cinematography.
– ENG-type cameras: Electronic news gathering cameras, typically used by broadcasters and journalists for capturing news and events on the go.
– Bokeh: A visually pleasing out-of-focus area in an image, typically achieved through the use of a shallow depth of field.

Mənbə:
– Erik Naso – Emmy award-winning DP and filmmaker.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

xəbər

Astrofizik Brayan Mey NASA-nın OSIRIS-REx Missiyası üçün Bennu asteroidini xəritədə saxlamağa kömək edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
xəbər

Maliyyə əməliyyatlarının gələcəyi: Qlobal əvvəlcədən ödənilmiş kartların və rəqəmsal pul kisələrinin artımının araşdırılması

Sep 8, 2023
xəbər

Sənədsiz: Daha Səmərəli İş Yeri üçün Ən Yaxşı Elektron İmza Proqram Həlləri

Sep 8, 2023

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Google Pixel 8 Series və Pixel Watch 2 Hindistanda satışa çıxarılacaq: İndiyə qədər bildiyimiz hər şey

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Apple Tədbiri 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max-dan nə gözləmək olar

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Apple, tutqun qara material üçün patent aldı, iPhone və MacBook-lara variant gətirə bilər

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Starfield-də qaçaqmal satmaqla necə pul qazanmaq olar

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər