Eliminate Down: Nadir Mega Drive Oyunu Rəsmi Yenidən Nəşr Alır

Eliminate Down, a highly sought-after and expensive Mega Drive game, is about to make a major comeback. Originally released in 1993, this side-scrolling space shooter developed by Aprinet and published by Soft Vision was never available outside of Japan and South Korea. As a result, it has become a coveted collectible, often fetching exorbitant prices on the resale market. However, collectors may soon find themselves with a more affordable opportunity to own a copy of this classic game.

Retro publisher Retro Bit has recently announced an officially sanctioned reissue of Eliminate Down, marking the game’s first-ever availability in the US and Europe. This special edition Mega Drive cartridge comes complete with a manual, case, and a reversible art sleeve. Limited in quantities, this reissue presents a unique chance for fans to add this rare game to their collection.

With a price tag of $US54.95 (or around $AU83), acquiring a copy of the reissued Eliminate Down may require a bit of strategic planning. Retro Bit has partnered with various US and European retailers to sell the game, so international buyers will need to carefully select their preferred seller to ensure delivery to Australia. One recommended option is to place an order through Limited Run, a retailer that has previously offered shipping to Australia at a reasonable cost of approximately $12.

Preorders for Eliminate Down’s reissue are available until January 2, 2024, and shipments are scheduled to commence later that year. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience a beloved game that was previously out of reach for many collectors.

FAQ

1. Can I play the reissued Eliminate Down on my old Mega Drive console?

Yes, you can play the reissued Eliminate Down on your old Mega Drive console. However, you may need a cart converter depending on the region compatibility of your console.

2. Is the reissue available for sale worldwide?

No, the reissue is only available for sale in the United States and Europe.

3. What is the total cost of ordering a copy of the reissued Eliminate Down from Australia?

The reissued Eliminate Down is priced at $US54.95 (or around $AU83). Additional shipping costs, which may vary depending on the retailer, should also be considered.