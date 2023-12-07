Çikaqo Bələdiyyə Başçısı Miqrant Baza Düşərgəsinin Tikintisi dayandırıldıqdan sonra Alternativ Həll Tapacağına Söz Verdi

Following the state’s decision to halt the plans for a migrant base camp in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood due to environmental concerns, Mayor Brandon Johnson remains determined to find a solution. While acknowledging the setback, the mayor emphasized that his mission to provide shelter for vulnerable individuals is still very much alive.

Mayor Johnson’s primary goal is to ensure that people, particularly women and children, are not forced to sleep on the floors of police stations or endure harsh winter conditions outside. Despite the significant environmental issues discovered at the proposed site, the mayor expressed surprise that the state of Illinois entered into a contract with Gardaworld without indicating any preference for a different methodology.

In response to the halt in construction, the state plans to expedite the establishment of a brick-and-mortar shelter in the Little Village neighborhood, offering 200 beds to asylum seekers. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency cited insufficient soil sampling and remediation as a reason for not approving the Brighton Park site for residential use. The state will also collaborate with the Archdiocese of Chicago to explore other potential locations for brick-and-mortar shelters.

While alternative sites are being considered, Mayor Johnson did not disclose any specific backup options. He assured the public that his administration has been planning contingencies, including multiple alternate locations, since he took office.

The 800-page environmental report conducted by Terracon Consultants revealed concerning levels of mercury, lead, arsenic, and other toxic substances in the soil. Remediation efforts were initiated to mitigate the risks associated with these contaminants. Despite questions surrounding when the city became aware of the hazardous materials, an attorney for the City of Chicago claimed that the site is now cleaner than when the land use agreement was signed.

Mayor Johnson declined to comment on the contaminates during a previous inquiry, stating that the assessment is ongoing and the complete report will be available by the end of the week.