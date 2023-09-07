Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

xəbər

Ransom Kanyonundakı Robert Bruno Polad Evi İndi Satış üçün Siyahıdadır

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Ransom Kanyonundakı Robert Bruno Polad Evi İndi Satış üçün Siyahıdadır

The iconic Robert Bruno Steel House in Ransom Canyon, Texas, is now on the market for $2 million, according to public records. The home was listed for sale on September 2, and its price history reveals that it was previously listed for sale in October 2021 before being taken off the market in December.

Designed by sculptor Robert Bruno nearly 50 years ago, the house features vibrant stained glass, intricate floor-to-ceiling windows, and unique architecture. Bruno’s vision for the house was brought to life with colorful details and artistic elements. Unfortunately, Bruno passed away from cancer in 2008.

The most recent owners of the house, the Bartosh family, had plans to transform it into an Airbnb while preserving Bruno’s original vision. They made several updates to the property, including the addition of a kitchen, ambient lighting, and the completion of stained-glass windows.

The Lubbock Central Appraisal District valued the house at $130,673. However, with its listing price now set at $2 million, potential buyers have the opportunity to own a piece of architectural history. The house boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is located just 10 miles east of Lubbock.

It remains to be seen whether the Bartosh family will provide additional information about the listing. If they do, an update will be provided.

Mənbə:
– Zillow
– Trulia
– EverythingLubbock.com

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

xəbər

Texnologiya və səhiyyənin kəsişməsi: Qlobal lazer terapiya cihazlarının potensialının araşdırılması

Sep 8, 2023
xəbər

Valve Cənubi Koreyada Yeni Avadanlıq Layihəsi üçün Radio Sertifikatı Aldı

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu
xəbər

Aruna Bio, ALS Siçan Modelində AB126 üçün Perspektivli Nəticələri Hesabatlar

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Google Təqvim İndi Tamamlanmış Tapşırıqları Defolt olaraq Gizlədir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Nanoprecise dünyanın ilk yüngül enerji yığan proqnozlaşdırıcı baxım sensorunu təqdim edir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Brian May, astrofizik və kraliça gitaraçı, NASA-ya Bennu asteroidinin xəritələşdirilməsində kömək edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

MagLight: Fotoqrafiya Həvəskarları üçün Oyun Dəyişən Smartfon Aksessuarı

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər