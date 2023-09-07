The Role of Blowing Snow in Arctic Warming

A new study conducted by an international team of researchers reveals that blowing snow in the Arctic can indirectly contribute to regional warming. The researchers found that when snow is blown across sea ice, it carries tiny particles of sea salt known as aerosols into the atmosphere. These aerosols can enhance cloud formation by up to tenfold.

Clouds in the Arctic play a dual role in regional warming. On one hand, they reflect sunlight, which has a cooling effect. On the other hand, they prevent heat from escaping into the atmosphere at night, resulting in a warming effect on the ground below. The presence of sea salt aerosols from blowing snow was previously underestimated and not thought to have a significant impact on Arctic clouds.

“Blowing snow happens regardless of human warming, but we need to include it in our models to better reproduce the current aerosol populations in the Arctic and to project future Arctic aerosol and climate conditions,” says atmospheric scientist Jian Wang.

The research team used data from an Arctic expedition and observed that blowing snow occurred more than 20 percent of the time between November and April. Modeling estimates showed that sea salt aerosols from blowing snow contribute to over a quarter of the particles in Arctic clouds. This suggests that blowing snow has a greater influence on the region’s climate than previously thought.

It is crucial to include the role of blowing snow in climate models to accurately predict and understand Arctic aerosol and climate conditions. This study provides valuable insights into the complex interactions between wind, snow, and aerosols in the Arctic, highlighting the need for further investigation into this often overlooked factor in Arctic warming.

Source: The study was published in Nature Geoscience.