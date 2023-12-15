Mercedes CES sərgisində qabaqcıl AI məlumat-əyləncə sistemini təqdim edir

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its highly anticipated AI infotainment system at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new system promises to revolutionize the way drivers interact with their vehicles, offering a more natural and human-like experience.

Unlike traditional infotainment systems, which often require users to navigate complex menus and commands, Mercedes’ AI system uses advanced voice recognition technology to understand and respond to natural language commands. This means drivers can simply say “Hey Mercedes” followed by any request, and the system will understand and respond accordingly.

But the advancements don’t stop there. Mercedes’ AI infotainment system also incorporates machine learning capabilities, allowing it to learn the preferences and habits of individual drivers over time. This personalized experience ensures that the system can anticipate and cater to the driver’s needs, whether it’s playing their favorite music, adjusting the climate control settings, or providing directions to their favorite coffee shop.

In addition to its improved voice recognition and personalization features, Mercedes’ AI system also boasts an intuitive and visually appealing user interface. The system’s high-resolution display provides crisp graphics and vibrant colors, making it easy for drivers to navigate through menus and access various features.

Mercedes’ commitment to innovation is further exemplified by its preview of the 2025 G-Class EV at CES. The all-electric version of its iconic G-Class SUV promises to combine the brand’s classic design with cutting-edge electric technology, providing a sustainable yet luxurious driving experience.

With the introduction of its groundbreaking AI infotainment system and the impressive glimpse of the 2025 G-Class EV, Mercedes-Benz reaffirms its position as a leader in automotive technology and sustainability. Drivers can look forward to a future of seamless and intuitive interactions with their vehicles, all while reducing their carbon footprint.