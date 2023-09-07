Xiaomi 13T seriyası Leica tərəfindən tənzimlənən kameralarla qlobal miqyasda satışa çıxarılacaq

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T series is all set to make its global debut on September 26. The smartphones are expected to come with Leica-tuned cameras, rewarding photography enthusiasts with exceptional image quality.

The lineup will consist of two models, namely the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, which will serve as successors to the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. The previous models were released in October 2022.

In an official announcement, Daniel Desjarlais, the Communications Director at Xiaomi, confirmed that the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will receive not only four major Android OS updates but also five years of security patches. This aligns with the offering provided by leading brands such as Samsung and Google for their flagship devices.

The Xiaomi 13T series will be unveiled at an event in Berlin at 2 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST). The company has teased that the smartphones will feature cameras co-engineered by the renowned optics company, Leica.

From leaks and rumors, it is suggested that the Xiaomi 13T will come equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to offer a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K and the same refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13T is expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, while the Pro variant might sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. Both smartphones are expected to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

In terms of camera capabilities, leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 13T will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

Lastly, the base Xiaomi 13T is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro might offer even faster charging with its 120W capability.

With its impressive specifications and the partnership with Leica for top-notch cameras, the Xiaomi 13T series is expected to be a promising addition to the market, appealing to smartphone enthusiasts and photography lovers alike.

Sources: Xiaomi Communications Director Daniel Desjarlais on X, Leaks and Rumors.