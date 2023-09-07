Yeni Mühasibat Uçotu Qaydaları Kriptovalyutaların ümumi qəbuluna yol açır

In a groundbreaking move, US accounting standard-setters have unanimously voted to introduce new accounting rules for businesses with significant holdings in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Under these rules, companies will be required to report their cryptocurrency holdings at fair value, reflecting the most recent value of the assets. This marks a significant shift from the current practice, which has been criticized for lacking flexibility.

Expected to be published by the end of the year, these new accounting rules are set to come into effect from 2025, although companies have the option to adopt them earlier. The shift to fair-value reporting allows companies to accurately reflect the current value of their Bitcoin assets, even accounting for rebounds in value.

This change is crucial for businesses that have invested in or are considering investing in cryptocurrencies. It provides a more transparent and relevant view of a company’s financial position in relation to their Bitcoin holdings, despite the volatility of the crypto market. Companies will be obligated to disclose significant Bitcoin holdings and any associated restrictions in their balance sheets’ footnotes.

The scope of the accounting rules covers assets on distributed ledgers based on blockchain technology and secured via cryptography. However, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and wrapped tokens are not included in these rules. The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) has indicated that they will continue to monitor the crypto market closely, suggesting the possibility of introducing more rules in the future.

The introduction of these new accounting rules is seen as a “right first step” towards mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. Major companies, including tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google, may consider integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets as early as 2024. The recent announcement has generated excitement and optimism within the crypto community, signaling a shift towards wider acceptance and recognition of cryptocurrencies as legitimate assets.

Mənbə:

– Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)

– Swan Bitcoin

– Cryptio

- Twitter