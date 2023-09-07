Starfield-də gəmi hissələri ilə gəminizi təmir etmək üçün bələdçi

In Starfield, your spaceship has its own health, known as the hull, just like your character. To repair your ship, you can use Ship Parts, which act as a med pack for your ship. This guide will provide information on where to find Ship Parts and how to use them to repair your ship.

Ship Parts can be purchased from vendors and are listed in the Aid section of their inventory, alongside food and med packs. To quickly locate Ship Parts, sort the vendor’s wares by weight. Ship Parts weigh 10kg, making them significantly heavier than other items, and they will appear at the top of the list. Look for them in storefronts throughout the game, such as Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City, Trade Authority storefronts on Mars and in Neon, and UC Exchange shops in New Atlantis and Cydonia on Mars.

Ship Parts are used to repair damage to your ship’s hull. In space fights, your shields will absorb damage first. Once your shields are depleted, your hull will start taking damage. If your hull’s damage reaches zero, your ship will explode. To repair your ship using Ship Parts, look for the prompt under your hull display in the bottom right corner of your HUD. On consoles, you can use a Ship Parts repair kit by clicking the right thumbstick (RS), which will restore 4% of your hull per second for 10 seconds. Additionally, you can repair your hull from the Ship menu if you have Ship Parts and if your hull has been damaged.

If you don’t have any Ship Parts, you can still repair your ship by heading to a spaceport and speaking to the Ship Services Technician on duty. They will be able to repair all damage to your ship for a fee of 1,000 credits.

Təriflər:

Hull: The health of your spaceship.

Ship Parts: Repair items for your ship’s hull.

Ship Builder: A feature in the game used to build ships using ship modules.

HUD: Heads-Up Display, an interface element that provides important information to the player.

Sources: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon