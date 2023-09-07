Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Apple Tədbiri 2023: Yeni iPhone 15 seriyası və Apple saatlarının nümayişi gözlənilir

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Apple Tədbiri 2023: Yeni iPhone 15 seriyası və Apple saatlarının nümayişi gözlənilir

Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this year’s Apple event, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 12th at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

For those unable to attend the event in person, Apple will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel, as well as on apple.com and the Apple TV app. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast.

While Apple has not officially announced a release date for the iPhone 15, it is typically available for pre-order the Friday after the event, with deliveries starting a week later. This means that eager customers can expect to get their hands on the latest iPhone soon after the event.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup suggest several exciting changes. One notable change is the replacement of the lightning port with a USB-C port on both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature titanium frames and the powerful A17 processor.

Furthermore, reports from Bloomberg indicate that the new iPhones will come equipped with an A16 chip, a Dynamic Island interface, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. These upgrades promise enhanced performance and imaging capabilities for Apple’s loyal user base.

As the Apple event draws near, technology enthusiasts and Apple fans alike are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the new iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting products that will shape the future of the tech industry.

Mənbə:
– Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Android Yenilənmiş Şəxsiyyətlə Brend Makiyajını təqdim edir

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Mortal Kombat 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage rolunda

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Google Pixel 8 Series və Pixel Watch 2-ni təqdim etməzdən əvvəl təqdim etdi

Sep 7, 2023 Qabriel Bota

Darıxdın

Elm

Zibilin çıxarılması: Aeolus Peyki Nəzarət Edilən Yenidən Girişdə Yerə Düşür

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Android Yenilənmiş Şəxsiyyətlə Brend Makiyajını təqdim edir

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Marsda ilk Oksigen Təcrübəsi Uğurla Tamamlandı və Gələcək Tədqiqatlara Yol Açdı

Sep 7, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Şəbəkə Performansında inqilab: Qlobal RF Test Avadanlıqları Telekommunikasiya Sənayesini Necə Dönüşürür

Sep 7, 2023 0 Şərhlər