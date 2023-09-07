Şəhər həyatı

Apple iPhone 15 üçün USB-C şarj cihazını qəbul etməyə hazırlaşır

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Apple is preparing to make several changes to the iPhone 15, but one in particular has caught the attention of many: the adoption of a new charger. For over a decade, Apple has been using its own Lightning connector, but there are strong indications that the iPhone 15 may switch to USB-C instead.

USB-C is a widely-used USB connector system that is currently employed by most Android smartphones, as well as many laptops, headphones, and other personal electronics. Its universal acceptance is convenient because it reduces the need for multiple cables to charge various devices. Additionally, USB-C offers fast charging capabilities and is double-sided, making it easier to plug into your phone.

The reason for Apple’s potential shift to USB-C is not voluntary. New EU regulations require all smartphone manufacturers and other electronics to use USB-C. These regulations aim to reduce the wastage of numerous different charging cables. Apple initially expressed resistance to the move, claiming that it would stifle innovation rather than encourage it. Nonetheless, the company’s executive, Greg Joswiak, conceded that they would have to comply with the law.

While the EU ruling applies only to EU countries, it does not make sense for Apple to produce two different types of iPhones: one with USB-C for EU nations and another with Lightning for the rest of the world. Therefore, all signs point to USB-C being implemented in the iPhone 15 models, while existing iPhones will continue to support the Lightning cable.

In conclusion, Apple is poised to make a significant change by adopting USB-C as the charger for the iPhone 15. This decision is driven by EU regulations to standardize charging cables across devices. While there may be initial resistance, the move towards USB-C will benefit consumers by reducing the need for multiple cables and enabling fast charging capabilities.

Mənbə:
– The Sun Online Tech & Science, [e-poçt qorunur]

