Analitik Walt Piecyk niyə Apple-ın hər səhmə görə 120 dollara düşə biləcəyini proqnozlaşdırır

Sep 7, 2023
In a recent interview on CNBC’s ‘Fast Money’, Walt Piecyk, a partner at Lightshed Partners and an analyst in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) industry, shared his predictions on Apple’s future stock performance. Piecyk stated that he believes Apple could potentially drop as low as $120 per share.

Piecyk’s prediction is based on a number of factors. Firstly, he points to the increasing competition in the smartphone market, especially with the rise of Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi. These companies are offering competitive products at lower prices, which could potentially eat into Apple’s market share and impact their profitability.

Additionally, Piecyk mentions the potential impact of ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. Apple’s supply chain heavily relies on manufacturing in China, and any disruptions or increased costs due to tariffs could affect the company’s bottom line.

Furthermore, Piecyk raises concerns about the longer replacement cycles for smartphones. With the latest iPhone models being priced higher than ever before, consumers may be more hesitant to upgrade their devices as frequently. This could result in lower sales numbers for Apple and put pressure on the company’s stock price.

It is important to note that Piecyk’s prediction is his own analysis and should not be taken as financial advice. However, his insights shed light on the potential challenges that Apple may face in the near future.

