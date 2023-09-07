Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Dr Vin Diwakar 2024-cü il üçün Rəqəmsal Sağlamlıq üçün əsas məruzəçi kimi təsdiqləndi

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Dr Vin Diwakar, the incoming interim director of transformation for NHS England, has been announced as a keynote speaker for Digital Health Rewired 2024. The event, which will take place at the NEC in Birmingham on 12-13 March 2024, is considered the premier educational conference and networking event for health IT.

Dr Diwakar joins an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, including Matthew Taylor, CEO of NHS Confederation, Prof. Greta Westwood, CEO of the Florence Nightingale Foundation, and Ana Prado, the Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) of one of Europe’s most digitally advanced hospitals.

During a recent speaking engagement at Digital Health Summer Schools, Dr Diwakar provided insight into various topics at the forefront of the NHS agenda. He revealed that every trust across the NHS is on track to implement an Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system by March 2026. He also discussed other key areas, such as the NHS App, addressing the waiting list backlog, and digital maturity assessments.

Digital Health Rewired offers health and care professionals an invaluable platform to network, collaborate, and learn. With a diverse community consisting of NHS and social care professionals, suppliers, start-ups, innovators, policy makers, and patients, attendees can expect a CPD-accredited programme featuring best practice presentations and ample networking opportunities.

The conference programme for Rewired24 covers a wide range of topics, including digital transformation, integrated care, leadership and teams, AI, data and analytics, digital nursing, smart health, cyber security, innovation, and patient engagement.

Rewired24 is free for NHS, public sector, start-ups, non-profit, third sector providers, academics, and researchers. This event provides a unique opportunity to hear directly from Dr Vin Diwakar and other experts about national updates and digital priorities in healthcare.

