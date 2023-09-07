FiveM-də başlayanlar üçün ən yaxşı beş GTA RP serveri

Are you a new GTA 5 player looking to try the roleplaying experience? With the acquisition of FiveM by Rockstar Games, there are now plenty of servers to choose from. However, it can be overwhelming for beginners to decide where to start or which server to join. To help you out, this article lists the top five FiveM-based GTA RP servers that are beginner-friendly and provide a great gameplay experience.

5) Badlands RP

The Badlands RP is a highly recommended server for newcomers. To join, you must be 18 years or older as the server only approves adult players. This FiveM-based server offers a balanced and enjoyable gameplay experience as long as you follow the rules and regulations set by the moderators. Join gangs, various police departments, or other civilian jobs on the server. Effective communication is essential, so make sure to use working headphones and mics and know English to interact with other RP players.

4) New Day RP

New Day RP is one of the oldest servers in the GTA 5 roleplay community and is an excellent choice for new players. You can play as daily wage workers, including jobs like postal service, mechanic, food vendor, and law enforcement. The server also provides opportunities for criminals and lawbreakers, but strict action is taken against violators who break character.

3) CityLife RolePlay

For those seeking a peaceful gameplay experience and simple civilian jobs, CityLife RolePlay offers extensive character customization options. Unlike other popular GTA RP servers, CityLife RolePlay is Non-Whitelisted, making it easier for new players to join. Enjoy activities like golf, fishing, hunting, working as a paramedic, and more. Many fans are hoping for a similar server in Grand Theft Auto 6 after its release.

2) BlueBird RP

BlueBird RP is an Australian GTA RP server with an inclusive player base. Anyone from around the world can join and roleplay as a civilian, police personnel, paramedic, firefighter, or other daily wage jobs. The server can host up to 300 players, and new GTA RP players can easily apply. Approval from the server moderators is required before joining, but once you’re in, you can take advantage of various features for an enjoyable experience.

1) Designer Gas Club Gaming

Designer Gas Club Gaming (DGC) is the top server for new RP players in 2023. It offers a balanced economy and plenty of opportunities for roleplaying and gaining experience. The server is actively seeking new players to fill various job roles. Whether you’re interested in civilian jobs, criminal activities, or fun activities, DGC has something for everyone.

In conclusion, these top five beginner-friendly GTA RP servers on FiveM provide a great platform for new GTA 5 players to try out the roleplaying experience. Each server offers unique features and gameplay options, so choose the one that interests you the most and enjoy your journey in the world of GTA RP gaming.

