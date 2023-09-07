Şəhər həyatı

Technics SL-2/1200 dönər masasının yeni GR1210 versiyasını buraxır

Sep 7, 2023
Technics, the renowned hi-fi brand, has unveiled its latest version of the SL-1200/1210 turntable, called the GR2. This new model builds upon the reputation of its predecessor and introduces revolutionary advancements in direct drive technology.

The GR2 features a new drive control method that ensures smooth and accurate rotational stability. This is achieved by optimizing the driving sine waves through ΔΣ (Delta Sigma) Modulation, a high-precision 1-bit D/A conversion technique. The result is a perfect sine wave generation, reducing motor vibrations and greatly improving tracking precision.

Additionally, the GR2 boasts a new power supply called the Multi-stage Silent Power Supply. This combination of a low-noise, high-speed power supply and a noise canceling circuit significantly reduces the noise floor and improves the overall signal performance. The rotational speed precision is exceptional due to the rotation feedback system based on speed detection by a frequency generator (FG) using magnetic power generation.

The mechanical design of the GR2 remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, featuring a rock-solid 2-layered bottom chassis, a 2-layered platter, an S-shaped aluminum tonearm, and effective insulator feet. The overall design has been refined with a new color match of all parts and a new body surface touch quality.

In terms of packaging, Technics has made efforts to reduce environmental impact. The packaging for the GR2 is made of smart shaped cardboard instead of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), improving recyclability without compromising product protection.

The SL-1200GR2/SL-1210GR2 will be available from December 2023. The silver version will be called SL-1200GR2, while the black version will be SL-1210GR2.

Technics, a brand owned by Panasonic Corporation, has a long history of innovation and excellence in the audio industry. Their products have set new standards in the world of hi-fi audio.

Source: Panasonic Corporation of North America

By Mamfo Brescia

