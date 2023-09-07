Apple səhmləri Çin tərəfindən iPhone qadağası xəbərləri fonunda ucuzlaşdı

Apple shares saw a decline of over 2.6% following reports that China is planning to extend its ban on iPhone use to state-owned corporations. This comes after earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal stating that China intends to prohibit iPhone usage and other foreign-branded devices in government agencies. The potential extension of the ban has created concerns for Apple’s market presence in China.

Dutch Bros, a popular drive-through coffee chain, also experienced a drop of approximately 6% in premarket trading. The decline occurred after the company announced a public offering of $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock.

Dave & Buster’s, an entertainment and dining company, faced a similar fate as its shares fell more than 3% after reporting weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company generated a profit of 60 cents per share, with $542 million in revenue, while analysts had anticipated 93 cents per share on $559 million revenue. Notably, comparable sales declined on a pro forma basis compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, McDonald’s saw a gain of nearly 1% in premarket trading after receiving an upgrade from Wells Fargo. The stock was upgraded to overweight from equal weight, with the analysts stating that the company is excelling in terms of innovation and could potentially experience positive developments in the second half of the year.

ChargePoint Holdings, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure company, witnessed a significant decline of 11.6% after falling short of estimates for the fiscal second quarter. ChargePoint reported $150 million in revenue, slightly below the $153 million forecasted by analysts. Additionally, the company announced a reduction of its global workforce by approximately 10%.

However, WestRock, a global paper and packaging company, experienced an increase in its shares by 6.7%. This came following reports that the company is nearing a merger with Europe’s Smurfit Kappa, a deal that could result in the creation of a packaging giant worth around $20 billion.

C3.ai, an artificial intelligence software company, faced a decline of 9.2% after revealing a larger-than-expected operating loss forecast for the fiscal second quarter. The company projected an operating loss of $27 million to $40 million, compared to analyst expectations of a $20.5 million loss. In the previous quarter, C3.ai reported a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $72.4 million.

Roku, a streaming company, saw a 1% decrease in its stock following a downgrade from Loop Capital. This downgrade came shortly after Roku announced plans to lay off 10% of its staff, consolidate office space, and review its content slate to reduce expenses. Roku had lifted its third-quarter revenue guidance, expecting a range between $835 million and $875 million.

Lastly, Verint Systems, an analytics company, experienced a significant drop of 16.2% in premarket trading as its second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of expectations. Verint posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, while analysts had forecasted 57 cents per share. Revenue came in at $210.2 million, significantly below the estimated $257.4 million.

In conclusion, various companies faced fluctuations in their stock prices during premarket trading. The reports of a potential iPhone ban by China, weaker-than-expected earnings, and missed estimates for some companies have influenced investor sentiment and impacted share prices.

