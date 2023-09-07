Starfield Oyun Direktoru Todd Hovard Xbox Eksklüzivliyinin Faydalarını Müzakirə Edir

In a recent interview with the BBC, Todd Howard, the game director of Starfield, shared his thoughts on the game’s Xbox exclusivity and how it has contributed to its overall quality. Despite the initial concern over the locked 30fps on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Howard believes that focusing solely on one platform has allowed the development team to create a better product.

According to Howard, having a single hardware platform to work with has made it easier for the team to focus their efforts and deliver an optimized experience. He compared it to how the association of certain games with specific brands can be advantageous, citing the example of Zelda and the Nintendo Switch. This association can enhance the overall perception and accessibility of a game.

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ first new IP in over 25 years, continues the studio’s tradition of creating expansive worlds. Howard emphasized the importance of providing players with choices and keeping them engaged even when they are not actively playing. He believes that a game’s ability to keep players thinking about it and eagerly anticipating their next session is a testament to its quality.

While Starfield has received high praise since its launch, there are still other exciting games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, such as Payday 3. So, if you find yourself needing a break from exploring the vastness of space, be sure to check out the other offerings available on the platform.

