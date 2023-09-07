Oyunçular, Eksklüzivliyə baxmayaraq, Starfield-in PlayStation 5-də mövcud olduğunu iddia edirlər

xülasə

Despite being a PC and Xbox Series X and S console exclusive, some players are finding creative ways to pretend that Starfield is available on PlayStation 5 (PS5). From using PS5 DualSense controllers to customizing consoles and even modding in the PlayStation Studios intro, these players are finding ways to incorporate their favorite console with Bethesda’s latest release.

One Redditor questioned a Facebook advert showing a player using a PS5 controller to play Starfield, only to discover that fans were planning on doing the same thing with the PC version. While the PS5 controller is compatible with PC games, it’s important to note that Starfield is not officially available on the PS5.

However, that hasn’t stopped some players from taking their imagination further. One Reddit user, Blarzek, modified their PS5 and controller to resemble a special Starfield edition. The custom DualSense controller looks like an official PlayStation version of the Xbox limited edition gamepad, while the console itself has been fully customized to match.

To enhance the illusion of having Starfield on the PS5, PC players have even created mods that introduce the PlayStation Studios intro into the game and replace Xbox button prompts with PlayStation buttons. While these mods may be on the sillier side, they allow players to incorporate elements of their preferred console into the game.

It’s worth noting that Starfield has received a flood of mods even before its official launch, with players already addressing issues and adding new features. Some mods aim to improve the game’s inventory UI system, while others introduce DLSS support and an FOV slider. However, the introduction of paid mods has sparked a debate among players.

Ultimately, despite Starfield’s exclusivity, players are finding ways to integrate their preferred console into the game and make it feel like it’s available on the PS5, even if it’s just in their imagination.

Definitions:

DualSense – The wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 console

Mods – Modifications made by players to alter or enhance aspects of a game

DLSS – Deep Learning Super Sampling, a technique used to upscale images in real-time for better graphics performance

FOV – Field of View, the extent of the observable game world that is seen on the screen at any given moment

UI – User Interface, the visual display through which players interact with a game

Sources:

– Blarzek on Reddit

– Chachinito on Nexus Mods

– IGN review by Ryan Dinsdale