Salesforce Slack-də əməkdaşlığı gücləndirmək üçün süni intellekt xüsusiyyətlərini təqdim edir

Salesforce has unveiled new AI features for its messaging platform, Slack, as part of its ongoing effort to redefine workplace productivity. These updates come after a recent platform redesign that consolidated multiple workspaces into a single view.

One of the standout features of this update is Slack AI, which is integrated directly into the platform and leverages information from Slack’s channels. This native AI functionality aims to simplify work processes and save users time. The first set of features includes “Channel recaps,” which provide instant highlights of activity in any channel. This feature is particularly useful for drafting status reports or summarizing feedback.

In addition, Salesforce has introduced an improved “Workflow Builder” that allows users to automate processes without the need for coding expertise. This next-generation platform takes care of hosting and infrastructure management, simplifying app development for developers. It also provides a centralized hub for customers to explore and deploy automation templates quickly.

Furthermore, Salesforce is introducing Lists to Slack, which allows users to incorporate work management capabilities into their communication flow. Users can create lists of active projects, assign tasks to relevant parties, and track progress from start to finish.

While not all of these features are currently available, Salesforce has outlined their release timeline. Slack Lists is set to launch in the upcoming winter, with wider availability expected in the following year. Slack AI will undergo a pilot phase this winter before a broader rollout. The Workflow Builder is already accessible to users on paid plans, with its hub scheduled to debut later this month.

These new AI features are a significant step towards enhancing collaboration and streamlining work processes on the Slack platform. With automation capabilities and knowledge sharing integrated into Slack, teams can work more efficiently and effectively, ultimately boosting workplace productivity.

Təriflər:

– AI: Artificial Intelligence – the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Automation: the use of technology to perform tasks with minimal human assistance.

– Collaboration: the action of working with others to produce or create something.

– Streamline: to make a process or system more efficient by removing unnecessary steps or complications.

