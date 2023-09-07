Summary: If your car feels outdated and you spend a significant amount of time commuting, a large display can give your car’s entertainment system a new lease on life. The 9″ wireless heads up car display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring is now available for just $104.99 (reg. $289) for a limited time. It offers features such as touchscreen control, full HD resolution, Siri and Google Assistant compatibility, easy installation, automatic and manual brightness adjustment, and built-in speakers with a preset equalizer.

According to Zippia, the average one-way commute for Americans is approximately 27.6 minutes, which adds up to almost an hour spent in the car each day. If you find yourself in this situation and your car’s entertainment system is in desperate need of an upgrade, consider investing in a 9″ wireless heads up car display.

This car display is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing you to easily navigate, change your music, and even take calls using your preferred voice assistant, whether it’s Siri or Google Assistant. The display features a stunning 1024×600 resolution in full HD, ensuring a clear and vibrant visual experience.

Installing the display is a breeze with its self-adhesive bracket, which doesn’t interfere with your current setup. Plus, it can be easily disassembled and stored for safety. The display also offers automatic and manual brightness adjustment, ensuring optimal visibility whether you’re in a dark environment or on a late-night ride.

To enhance your audio experience, the display comes with powerful built-in speakers and a preset equalizer. This allows you to enjoy your favorite jams with high-quality sound, transforming your daily commute into an immersive music experience.

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to upgrade your car's entertainment system. Get the 9″ wireless heads up car display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring for just $104.99 (reg. $289).

Təriflər:

– Apple CarPlay: Apple CarPlay allows you to integrate your iPhone with your car’s infotainment system, enabling you to access certain apps and features through the display.

– Android Auto: Android Auto is a similar platform to Apple CarPlay but is designed for Android phones. It offers similar integration capabilities with your car’s infotainment system.

– Phone mirroring: Phone mirroring enables you to mirror your phone’s screen onto the car’s display, allowing you to access your phone’s apps and features directly from the display.

