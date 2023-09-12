Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Samsung-un Galaxy Ring modeli Galaxy S24 ilə birlikdə debüt edəcək

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 12, 2023
Samsung-un Galaxy Ring modeli Galaxy S24 ilə birlikdə debüt edəcək

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Ring is expected to make its debut early next year, potentially stealing the spotlight from the Galaxy S24 at Samsung’s upcoming event. Noted leaker Ice Universe has sparked speculation that the Smart Ring will be launched alongside the S24 series, but unfortunately, little is known about the device at this time.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Ring is said to feature sensors capable of collecting health data and transmitting it to a smartphone, similar to the popular Oura Ring. A leaked patent further indicates that the Galaxy Ring will serve as a tool for health tracking, measurement, monitoring, and the uploading of fitness and sleep-related information.

It appears that Samsung is taking inspiration from Oura’s successful design, although it’s worth noting that Ice Universe speaks highly of the ring despite its limited features. However, the Galaxy Ring is not the only wearable device Samsung has been working on. The company has also patented the Galaxy Glasses, a multifunctional device that includes virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses.

These Galaxy Glasses could potentially serve as Samsung’s answer to the Apple Vision Pro, and are potentially even more intriguing than the Galaxy Ring. Yet, it remains unclear when or if the Galaxy Glasses will actually come to market.

Overall, Samsung’s foray into wearable technology with the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Glasses shows the company’s commitment to expanding its product offerings in the tech and health sectors. It will be interesting to see how these devices are received by consumers and how they stack up against the competition.

Təriflər:
– Galaxy Ring: An upcoming wearable device from Samsung that is rumored to feature health sensors and data collection capabilities similar to the Oura Ring.
– Galaxy S24: The next flagship smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy S series.
– Oura Ring: A popular wearable device that tracks and monitors health and sleep-related data.
– Galaxy Glasses: A multifunctional device from Samsung that includes virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses.

Source: SamMobile

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Thunderbolt 5 2024-cü ildə gələcək: Apple üçün Potensial Oyun Dəyişdiricisi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

SpaceX Canaveral burnundan 22 Starlink peykini uğurla yerləşdirdi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər